On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Riho defeated NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb in the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament. Riho is now set to face Thunder Rosa in a second round match-up.

On the U.S. side, other first round matches include: Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose, and Anna Jay vs. Britt Baker. These two matches will stream on Monday at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Earlier this week, opening round matches from Japan took place with Yuka Sakazaki advancing to face Emi Sakura. Also, Ryo Mizunami goes against Aja Kong in the second round. These will also air on Monday night.

The winner of the tournament is reportedly expected to go against AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida at Revolution on March 7.

