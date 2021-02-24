Impact Wrestling has just announced that the Impact World Champion Rich Swann will put his title on the line against Moose in the main event of their exclusive event, Sacrifice, on Saturday, March 13.
Swann and Moose’s rivalry began at Hard To Kill when both men, along with Chris Sabin, fell short against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. Following their match, Moose ambushed the World Champion and claimed his spot as the next challenger to Swann’s title. For weeks, Swann has pushed the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion off to the side, but Moose has always found a way to slither in and attack the champion while he’s down. In two weeks, he’ll finally get his due.
Also added to the card, the newly won victors Jordynne Grace and Jazz will face Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. This will be the second time Fire ‘N Flava have defended their titles since winning them at Hard To Kill in January. Grace picked up the victory with a Grace Driver on Susan and Kimber Lee during tonight’s episode.
Below is the updated card for Sacrifice:
Impact World Championship:
Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose
Knockouts Tag Team Championship
Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz
Sacrifice will broadcast exclusively on IMPACT Plus. Those who sign up now will receive a free 30-day trial.
– Speaking of other titles, next week, Chris Bey, Ace Austin and AAA’s Black Taurus will collide in a Triple Threat Match to determine who will become the rightful challenger to TJP/Manik’s X-Division Championship. This week, these three men rose victorious after competing against Trey Miguel, Willie Mack and Josh Alexander. Bey was the one to gain the win with his Art of Finesse on Mack.
Also set for next week’s show:
* Rohit Raju (w/Shera) vs. James Storm (w/Chris Sabin) on Before The Impact
* Brian Myers vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Matt Cardona as the special guest referee)
* The Good Brothers & FinJuice vs. Reno Scum & XXXL
