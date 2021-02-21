It was reported a month ago that WWE was expecting up to 30,000 fans to be at WrestleMania 37 for both nights. The idea would be to possibly have those fans socially distanced in pods.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that the goal is still 30,000 at WrestleMania. WWE has yet to announce ticket information for this year’s WrestleMania.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Kalisto were recently present at this year’s Daytona 500. That event had 30,000 fans, and there has yet to be any reports of an outbreak.

Meltzer noted that is is unlikely that a large number of those attending WrestleMania would be tourists from outside of the U.S. It is more likely that the crowd will be made up of those in the local Florida area and those who choose to travel from an outside state.