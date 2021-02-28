NWA is reportedly going to hold a new set of TV tapings from March 21-24, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

There was uncertainty of the promotion’s future after all of its content was deleted from its YouTube channel over the weekend.

As reported by Dave Meltzer, a “positive announcement” is expect soon from NWA, also noting it had nothing to do with AEW.

The promotion’s last set of tapings took place in Atlanta, Georgia in late-January 2020. Since then, NWA has worked with AEW and UWN to have their champions appear and defend their titles — most notably, Thunder Rosa and NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb in All Elite Wrestling.