At some point in the last day, NWA removed all of its videos from its YouTube channel. No word yet on why the promotion decided to take down all of its content, including previous episodes of NWA Powerrr.

The “About” section still has links to NWA’s various social media accounts and website.

Most recently running episodes of Shockwave in December, NWA had to break for portions of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last July, NWA President Billy Corgan shot down rumors of the promotion shutting down. In October, Corgan also said Powerrr would be back “very soon.”

NWA’s YouTube channel has unexpectedly deleted all the videos on the channel. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Gtgsp4HzqF — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) February 27, 2021

John C Kirk contributed to this article.