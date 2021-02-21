WWE is still advertising Keith Lee for his triple threat match against WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley and Riddle at tonight’s Elimination Chamber. On Monday’s RAW, commentary said Lee was dealing with injuries and his status for the PPV was up in the air.

According to PWInsider, Lee has been pulled from the show. The belief is there is an injury, but what the exact injury is hasn’t been confirmed.

WWE has advertised every match on Twitter except for WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Lacey Evans. During RAW, Evans revealed she was pregnant, implying that Ric Flair was the father for storyline purposes. As Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported, Evans is actually pregnant with her second child, which would obviously nix her wrestling against Asuka.

PWInsider is also reporting the match between the two has been pulled, no word yet if a replacement will be announced. As of now, the five remaining matches will fill the PPV. A multi-man tag match could happen on the Kickoff, although WWE has yet to announce anything.

The Elimination Chamber Kickoff begins at 6 pm ET with the main card starting at 7 pm ET. Below is the current PPV card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Sheamus will enter the match last.

Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley (c)