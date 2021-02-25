Nyla Rose defeated Britt Baker on tonight’s AEW Dynamite to advance to the finals of the U.S. side of the bracket in the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament.
Rose will face either Thunder Rosa or Riho next Monday, streaming on AEW’s YouTube channel. Riho and Rosa face off this Sunday, exclusively on Bleacher Report. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami will also happen on Sunday with the winner of the Japanese bracket heading to the finals.
AEW World Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida goes against the tournament winner at Revolution on March 7.
