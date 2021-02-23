WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka lost a tooth after taking a stiff kick from Shayna Baszler on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

As seen in the clip below, Baszler’s kick landed flush on Asuka’s mouth. After RAW went off the air, Charly Caruso confirmed on RAW Talk that Asuka lost a tooth.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair lost to Baszler and Nia Jax, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, after Charlotte accidentally kicked Asuka. After the match, Charlotte and Asuka teased breaking up their tag team and going their separate ways. As noted, WWE seemingly ended the Charlotte – Lacey Evans storyline.

Baszler also took to Twitter to share a close-up shot of Asuka getting kicked in the mouth.

See below for the tweets: