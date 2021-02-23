It seems like WWE put an end to the storyline involving Ric Flair, Lacey Evans, and Charlotte Flair on this week’s episode of RAW.

During an intense backstage confrontation, Charlotte told her father to “go home” and no longer steal the spotlight from her. Furthermore, Flair confirmed that he is not the one who impregnated Evans and was just trying to expand the brand by mentoring Evans, who he put over as a great talent.

Although it was earlier insinuated in storyline that Flair could be the father of Evans’ unborn child, Wrestling Inc. reported exclusively last week that Evans is legitimately pregnant – and therefore was pulled from her RAW Women’s Championship match against Asuka at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

With Evans and Flair possibly written off TV, it seems like Charlotte will now begin a feud with Asuka, her tag team partner. WWE teased some tension between Flair and Asuka after they lost to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on Monday.