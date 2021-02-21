As we exclusively reported on Monday, Lacey Evans is legitimately pregnant. Evans announced her pregnancy on RAW, however it was insinuated in storyline that Ric Flair is the father.

Evans was scheduled to face Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship tonight, however will obviously not be competing as scheduled.

It was teased on the WWE Elimination Chamber pre-show that Asuka could be facing someone else at tonight’s show. Wrestling Inc. has learned that WWE will not have a replacement tonight for Asuka, and the match has been nixed.