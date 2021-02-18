Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Brian Cage powerbombing Sting

* Kenny Omega challenging Jon Moxley to a “Barbed Wire Explosion Match”

* Adam Cole laying out Kyle O’Reilly

* Pat McAfee’s return to WWE NXT

* Backstage news on plans for another WWE NXT show

* Batista on why he was turned down for The Walking Dead

The full audio from Nick’s interview with Sebastian Flair. Featuring Flair discussing:

* His debut single “How’ve You Been”

* The inspiration for the song

* The pressure of having Ric Flair as a stepdad

* Breaking into the music business during a pandemic

* Growing up around the pro wrestling business

* If he has any plans to do anything with pro wrestling

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which pro wrestling show you enjoyed the most last night: WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite or MLW Fusion “Filthy Island”

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as the video from Nick’s interview with Sebastian, via the embedded players below: