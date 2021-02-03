Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Edge appearing on WWE NXT tonight

* WWE releasing Lars Sullivan

* Exclusive news on Carlito’s WWE return

* Bad Bunny possibly wrestling at WrestleMania 37

* WWE’s non-plans for Rhea Ripley

* WWE RAW seeing a slight viewership increase

* The average age of men in the WWE Royal Rumble

* The Mysterios opening up about their battles with COVID-19

Nick’s interview with WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwackers. Featuring The Bushwackers discussing:

* Reuniting for one more tour

* Breaking into pro wrestling in late-60s New Zealand

* How they became “the most violent tag team in pro wrestling”

* Working with Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico

* Vince McMahon making them babyfaces

* The origins of them licking people

* Luke’s infamous 4-second WWE Royal Rumble elimination

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see Edge wrestle tonight on WWE NXT (NOTE: IF he wrestles tonight on NXT)

