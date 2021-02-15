Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Tonight’s special Sunday episode features the full audio from Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” Media Call. Featuring:

  • His thoughts on the show
  • MSK’s Dusty Classic performance
  • The women’s triple threat match not getting much time
  • If Takeovers will be affected by WWE’s move to Peacock
  • Mauro Ranallo leaving NXT

