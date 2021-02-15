Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.
Tonight’s special Sunday episode features the full audio from Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” Media Call. Featuring:
- His thoughts on the show
- MSK’s Dusty Classic performance
- The women’s triple threat match not getting much time
- If Takeovers will be affected by WWE’s move to Peacock
- Mauro Ranallo leaving NXT
You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” Media Call below.