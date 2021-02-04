Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* KENTA attacking Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

* The latest on the AEW – NJPW relationship

* Edge’s WWE NXT debut

* WWE bringing back Vengeance

* Bad Bunny training at the WWE Performance Center

* More on WWE releasing Lars Sullivan

* Lana appearing in an upcoming Bruce Willis movie

Nick’s interview with Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks). Featuring Tuft discussing:

* Making public her transition to being a woman

* Battling suicide on her road to presenting fully as a woman

* Misconceptions people have about her transition

* How she was signed by WWE

* Her time in FCW

* Her interactions with Vince McMahon

* Briefly working with The Undertaker

* Her life post-WWE running her “Body Spartan” brand

* If she has any pro wrestling ambitions left

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you would like to see Rey Mysterio do at this year’s WWE WrestleMania 37

