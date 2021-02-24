Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Second City’s EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) joining AEW

* Jon Moxley wanting Christian in AEW

* Drew McIntyre not being used on WWE RAW

* RETRIBUTION possibly splitting up

* Kevin Owens praising the WWE behind the scenes crew

The full audio from Nick’s interview with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Featuring Flair discussing:

* His “wild” childhood

* When he was first exposed to pro wrestling

* A hellacious Verne Gagne camp early in his career

* Traveling with Andre The Giant

* How he got “The Nature Boy” moniker

* The formation of The Four Horsemen

* Falling out of touch with the various Horsemen

* Vince McMahon wanting him to come to WWF in 1988

* His frustrations in WCW during The Monday Night War

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which new WWE Performance Center recruit you are most excited about

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as part one of Ric’s 72nd birthday interview, via the embedded players below: