Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The Miz winning the WWE title

* Edge choosing Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 37 opponent

* Updates on the WWE WrestleMania 37 card and attendance expectations

* WWE reportedly dropping the Murphy – Aalyah Mysterio storyline

* WWE on a “signing spree”

* WWE not allowing Kairi Sane to wrestle for Stardom

* More on the Sammy Guevara – Impact drama

The full audio from Nick’s interview with WWE veteran Carlito. Featuring Carlito discussing:

* Which Superstars pushed for his WWE return

* Returning at the Royal Rumble

* His status with WWE

* Vince McMahon’s “genius”

* Becoming frustrated at the end of his last WWE run

* A possible WWE NXT Latin America

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you thought was match of the night at WWE Elimination Chamber

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as the video from Nick’s interview with Lucas, via the embedded players below: