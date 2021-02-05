Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Tyler Reks’ transition to Gabbi Tuft

* WWE releases Steve Cutler

* Cesaro reportedly agreeing to a new WWE deal

* Karrion Kross possibly moving to WWE’s main roster

* WWE WrestleMania 37 possibly featuring a WWE NXT title match

* AEW continuing it’s viewership winning streak over NXT

The full audio from WWE’s 2020 Q4 and year-end earnings call with Vince McMahon

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you would like to see Rey Mysterio do at this year’s WWE WrestleMania 37

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show via the embedded player below: