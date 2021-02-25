Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Backstage news on why Paul Wight left WWE

* Tony Khan confirming plans for a second AEW TV show in 2021

* Sting being fully cleared to wrestle

* Kyle O’Reilly being taken off WWE NXT for a few weeks

The full audio from part two of Nick’s interview with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Featuring Flair discussing:

* The final WCW Nitro

* His return to WWE in 2002

* His WrestleMania X-8 match against Undertaker

* The formation of Evolution

* Working for Dixie Carter in TNA

* Mentoring The Miz on WWE TV

* The rise of Charlotte in WWE

* Turning heel on Charlotte

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which pro wrestling show you thought was better last night: WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as part two of Ric’s 72nd birthday interview, via the embedded players below: