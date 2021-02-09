Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Lana putting Nia Jax through a table

* New Elimination Chamber matches

* The latest on WWE’s plans for Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37

* Bow Wow exchanging tweets with WWE Superstars

* Scrapped Buddy Murphy plans

Nick’s interview with Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa. Featuring Konuwa discussing:

* WWE 2020 year end earnings call

* WWE being in it’s “golden era” business wise

* WWE CRO Nick Khan’s “linear eyeballs” comment

* NBCU possibly buying WWE in 2024

* AEW working with other promotions

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think will walk out of WWE Elimination Chamber as WWE Champion

