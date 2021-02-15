Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

* WWE officials upsetting employees with recent meeting

* NXT Takeover fallout

* New and rumored WWE signees

* WWE’s second Elimination Chamber match

* Okada reportedly AEW bound

* Sammy Guevara getting heat for recent Impact incident

* Tom Cole committing suicide

The full audio from Nick’s interview with MLW’s “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Featuring Lawlor discussing:

* His MLW “Filthy Island” special this Wednesday night

* What fans can expect from the fights

* King Mo vs Low Ki in the main event

* Holding the event in The Von Erichs’ backyard of Hawaii

* How he celebrated his Opera Cup win

* ACH joining MLW

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you thought was match of the night at WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day”

