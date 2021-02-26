Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE NXT doing it’s best viewership of 2021

* Tommy Dreamer criticizing Tony Khan’s latest “paid advertisement” on Impact

* EC3 signing with ROH

* Cameron Grimes turning down Virgil’s offer to deny

* John Morrison’s reported injury

The full audio from Nick’s interview with veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. Featuring Korderas discussing:

* How he is feeling on the road to WrestleMania

* Jimmy Uso possibly getting involved in the Roman Reigns’ storyline

* The Miz’s successful MITB cash-in

* Braun Strowman losing cleanly to Bobby Lashley

* WWE’s booking of Bad Bunny

* Undertaker’s “soft” comment

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing if you are enjoying Tony Khan’s “paid advertisement” segments on Impact

