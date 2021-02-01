Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last seventy-two hours. Including:

* The WWE Royal Rumble 2021 results

* Christian’s in-ring return

* Mia Yim revealing she is positive for COVID-19

* Cesaro’s WWE contract coming up

* John Cena shooting down WWE WrestleMania 37 rumors

* Jon Moxley returning to NJPW

* CM Punk returning to the ring for Starz’ “Heels”

Nick’s interview with Shaul Guerrero. Featuring Guerrero discussing:

* Her upcoming match against Deonna Purrazzo at GSW

* Her time in FCW as part of The Ascension

* Why it did not work out with her in WWE NXT

* Her transition to ring announcing for Lucha Underground and AEW

* Wanting to sign with AEW

* What it was like to grow up as a Guerrero

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which WWE Champion you would like to see Edge wrestle at WrestleMania 37

