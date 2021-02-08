Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE reportedly undecided on who should leave WrestleMania as Universal Champion

* WWE considering another Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns match

* Parker Boudreaux signing with WWE

* WWE possibly using fan cut-outs at WrestleMania

* The latest 24/7 title changes

* The latest on Vince McMahon being “livid” at Steve Cutler for contracting COVID-19

Nick’s interview with Ariane Andrew. Featuring Ariane discussing:

* Her new single “Born This Way”

* Details on the upcoming music video

* Dancing on screen with Vince McMahon

* Naomi’s WWE return at the Royal Rumble

* What’s next for her

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think should leave WWE WrestleMania 37 as Universal Champion

You can find the full audio from today's show, as well as the full video of Nick's interview with Ariane, via the embedded players below: