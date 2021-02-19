Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE Superstars upset over a WWE on FOX graphic

* Wednesday Night War viewership tightening

* Andrade possibly returning to NXT

* Backstage news on Karrion Kross – Santos Escobar

* Former WWE talent taking a case to the Supreme Court

The full audio from Nick’s interview with labor lawyer Lucas Middlebrook. Featuring Middlebrook discussing:

* His background helping MLB and MLS referees unionize

* Working with Leslie Jones to help UFC fighters unionize

* WWE’s new “Progressive Discipline Policy”

* What WWE’s talent can be doing to better represent themselves

* How a WWE talent union would work if WWE was sold to NBCU

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you would like to see WWE do with Bo Dallas

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as the video from Nick’s interview with Lucas, via the embedded players below: