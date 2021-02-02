Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Who Edge will face at WWE WrestleMania 37

* Jey Uso out with injury

* WWE RAW results

* Backstage news on WWE morale

* Vince McMahon not attending the WWE Royal Rumble

* Randy Orton calling out Karrion Kross for a match

Nick’s interview with Danhausen. Featuring Danhausen discussing:

* Signing with Ring of Honor

* Negotiating with ROH management

* What his goals are now that he is with ROH

* Comparisons to El Generico

* Wanting CM Punk to come out of retirement for an ROH match with him

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see a returning Christian feud with

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as the full video of Nick’s interview with Danhausen, via the embedded players below: