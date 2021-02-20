On today’s WWE Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton announced WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E had suffered a brachial plexus injury that resulted in temporary arm weakness after the attack by Apollo Crews on last night’s SmackDown.

Crews lost his match against Shinsuke Nakamura with the champion watching at ringside. Post-match, Crews attacked Nakamura, which brought Big E over to calm things down. Out on the floor, an enraged Crews, smashed the steel steps into Big E’s back. He then took the steps into the ring and then dropped them over the top rope and down on Big E.

Below is WWE’s statement:

“Following a vicious assault at the hands of Apollo Crews on SmackDown, it was announced on Talking Smack that Intercontinental Champion Big E has suffered a brachial plexus injury that resulted in temporary arm weakness. He is currently convalescing at home.”