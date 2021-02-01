WWE has officially announced the appointment of Christine Lubrano to the role of Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations.

Lubrano’s hiring was first announced a few weeks back. She was responsible for actor David Krumholtz spoofing WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on RAW a few weeks back.

Lubrano is now responsible for all strategic operations for WWE’s Creative Writing division, and will report directly to Brad Blum, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Operations. Lubrano is charged with developing and leading a team of writers for RAW and SmackDown, and will oversee long-term planning for the team and manage its operation in collaboration with Executive Director Bruce Prichard.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on Lubrano that was sent to us today: