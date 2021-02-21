Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff will feature a Battle Royal, according to PWInsider.

As noted, Keith Lee has reportedly been pulled from tonight’s PPV, leaving an opening in the WWE US Championship Triple Threat featuring Bobby Lashley and Riddle. The winner of the Battle Royal gets to take that spot on the main card.

WWE has yet to officially announce a Kickoff match. Below is the rest of the card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Sheamus will enter the match last.

Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Battle Royal Winner vs. Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley (c)