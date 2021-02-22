WrestleMania 37 will apparently be the first WWE pay-per-view to air exclusively on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

During the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday, WWE aired promos for both WrestleMania and Fastlane. It was specified that WrestleMania will be airing “exclusively” on Peacock, while Fastlane will air on both Peacock and the WWE Network, as seen below.

“A very important note, for those of you watching here in the United States, Peacock will be the exclusive home of this year’s WrestleMania, a spectacular two-night event on Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th,” Tom Phillips said.

Corey Graves later stated, “WrestleMania is right around the corner. Fastlane for the first time ever will be available on both the WWE Network and Peacock,” Corey Graves said.”

Last month, Peacock network was announced as the new home of the WWE Network in the United States. Peacock will launch the WWE Network on Thursday, March 18th, however it appears as if the migration of all existing WWE Network subscribers will not happen by the time Fastlane airs on Sunday, March 21st.

Peacock is $4.99 per month for the service with ads, which is a savings of $5 / month from the Network, and $9.99 per month for an ad-free version. Comcast and Cox cable subscribers get Peacock for free.

Peacock is available on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox One, PS4 and Chromecast. A full list of supported devices is here. The service is currently not available on Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TVs, however you can watch it on their website at PeacockTV.com.

In addition to WWE airing on Peacock, NJPW signing a deal with Roku TV and AEW partnering with Bleacher Report, Wrestling Inc. has learned that MLW recently received an offer as the company’s on-going discussions with networks and streaming services continue. MLW’s media rights are on the market right now, and the there has been talk of the a second series under the MLW banner in addition to MLW Fusion.

Wrestling Inc. has reached out to WWE and MLW for comment, and will provide any additional updates should we receive them.