It was recently reported that Thunder Rosa vs. Riho and the finals from the Japanese bracket of the Women’s World Championship Title Eliminator Tournament would be broadcasted on Bleacher Report. The show will be on Feb. 28, and the idea is to promote the Revolution PPV, which will also be on Sunday.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained the full broadcast schedule for the rest of the tournament. On Monday, the first round of the U.S. bracket will conclude on YouTube. Also on YouTube will be the semifinals of the Japanese bracket.

The winners of Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose and Anna Jay vs. Britt Baker will compete on the following Dynamite. The Sunday Bleacher Report special will broadcast Riho vs. Thunder Rosa and the winners of Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura and Ryo Mizunami vs. Aja Kong in the finals of the Japanese bracket.

The U.S. final will conclude on YouTube. The winner of the Japanese bracket will go the U.S. and face the winner of the U.S. bracket on the March 3 Dynamite. The winner will go on to face AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida at Revolution.

Meltzer noted that the Bleacher Report special will allow for longer matches as opposed to a shorter one on Dynamite. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan also pointed out the larger reach of Bleacher Report in his tweets announcing the special.