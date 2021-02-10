Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the go-home show for Sunday’s “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event.

The semifinals of the Men’s and Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics will take place tonight with the winners advancing to the finals at Takeover. Tonight’s show will also feature the return of Cameron Grimes.

Austin Theory vs. Kushida may take place tonight but it has not been confirmed by WWE. As noted, Theory took to Twitter last night and said Kushida vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano had been pulled from Takeover, and that he would be wrestling Kushida on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Go-home build for Takeover

* Cameron Grimes makes in-ring return

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell). Winners will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez at Takeover