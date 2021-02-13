Friday’s SmackDown drew an average of 1.883 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. If the number holds, it would be down 11.4% from last week’s episode, which drew 2.126 million viewers.

Hour one drew 1.905 million viewers and hour two went down to 1.862 million viewers.

In the 18-49 demographic, SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating. Shark Tank took the top spot for the demographic with a 0.7.

As noted, Seth Rollins made his return to SmackDown last night and attacked Cesaro. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns also announced that he will now defend the title at Elimination Chamber against the winner of a Chamber match that takes place that same night.

Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker updated:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 2.304 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 2.126 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic