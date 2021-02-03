Ivar of The Viking Raiders is training with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page as he works towards a ring return.

Ivar has been out of action since undergoing neck surgery in September of last year. He had been dealing with neck issues for a while, but aggravated the injuries on a suicide dive during an eight-man tag team match on the September 7 RAW episode. Ivar went under the knife at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama in mid-September, with Dr. Andrew Cordover.

DDP revealed on Twitter today that he was working out with Ivar, DDP Yoga co-creator Aaron Craig, and rehab specialist Payge McMahon.

“Working out with Yoga Doc, @PaygeMcMahon, and @Ivar_WWE who’s rehabbing from surgery after breaking his neck in the ring last year [collission emoji] [diamond emoji] #wwe #ddpy,” DDP tweeted with the photo below.

Ivar responded, “Bang [sign of the horns emoji x 3]”

There’s no word yet on when Ivar will be back in action, but it was noted back after surgery that he had a long road to recovery ahead. His partner Erik has been out of action since November, but is likely with his wife, the former Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), as she is due to give birth to their son any time now.

Stay tuned for more on The Viking Raiders. You can see DDP’s full tweet below, along with Ivar’s reply: