The new Impact X-Division Champion Ace Austin spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated shortly before his big victory at last night’s Impact Sacrifice.

Also a former X-Division Champion, Austin has been compared to WWE Superstar AJ Styles for his in-ring creativity.

“I’m constantly compared to AJ Styles, and I’m compared to the best because I am the best,” Austin said. “But it’s like your earlier question. I’m compared to him, but I am not in his shadow. I’m creating something special my own way.”

Austin may have a title of his own right now, but there’s always going to the next level as the Impact World Champion, something Ace says he’s ready for.

“100%, and I was ready at Slammiversary,” Austin recalled. “I was ready to become the youngest World Champion in the history of this company, and that’s something I am still pursuing. But there was one good thing that came out of my loss at Slammiversary. I call myself ‘The Inevitable’ and that means it is only a matter of time before I am world champion. So it is inevitable that this eventually happens.”

Last month, there was a minor speed bump between AEW and Impact Wrestling when Sammy Guevara reportedly didn’t agree to the creative plans Impact had for him. Guevara apparently wanted to win the Impact Wrestling X-Division title and bring it to AEW. Impact had plans for him to work multi-man tag matches, teaming with Austin, but those matches didn’t come together.

Austin noted that while things didn’t work out this time around, he expects to go against AEW’s high-flyer at some point down the road.

“We never really know the full situation,” Austin stated. “All I know is that the public is excited to witness an encounter between myself and Sammy Guevara. That encounter is inevitable. I’m disappointed that it hasn’t happened yet, but that time will come.”