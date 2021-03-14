Ace Austin is now the new X-Division Champion after defeating TJP at Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice. This will be the second time Austin has held this title.

Austin countered TJP’s crossbody/rollup combination with a double stomp. Austin then planted the former champion with The Fold for the pinfall victory.

The former champion, TJP, won the title off of Rohit Raju at Final Resolution in December.

