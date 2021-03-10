AEW has just announced Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson for tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite.

The former Impact star made his AEW debut as the sixth man in the “Face of the Revolution” Ladder Match at AEW Revolution.

The promotion tweeted, “AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Ethan Page’s request for a singles match for TOMORROW NIGHT’s LIVE #AEWDynamite. @OfficialEGO will face #NightmareFamily member @BigShottyLee Johnson, who will have QT Marshall with him. Watch Dynamite tomorrow night & every Wednesday at 8pm on TNT!”

Below is the updated card for tomorrow’s Dynamite:

* Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson

* The Inner Circle’s War Council

* Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

* Britt Baker, Maki Itoh, & Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, & Thunder Rosa

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

* Christian Cage Will Speak