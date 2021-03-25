AEW will hold its first-ever non-televised event on Friday, April 9 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fans can get tickets to both that week’s Dynamite and the house show for $40 (plus fees).

Matches have yet to be announced for the event, but AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin, Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, Matt Sydal, Orange Cassidy, MJF, and Cody are on the graphic in AEW’s tweet.

