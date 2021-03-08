On tonight’s Revolution, AEW announced its next PPV will be Double or Nothing on May 30.
It will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, which is a change from the original announcement of it happening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 29 in Las Vegas.
.@AEW Double or Nothing will take place Sunday, May 30 at @DailysPlace in Jacksonville, FL. Ticketing on-sale info will be released at a later date.#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HWMvum0eIQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021