AEW announced this Monday’s Dark: Elevation lineup will feature a triple main event.
The three matches are: Ethan Page vs. Dark Order’s 5, Leyla Hirsch taking on Ryo Mizunami, and Orange Cassidy (with Chuck Taylor) facing Ryan Nemeth. This week’s Rising Star Spotlight will focus on Red Velvet.
On commentary calling the action is Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone. Dark: Elevation streams on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7 pm ET.
You can also check out next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite lineup here.
