Last month, AEW announced the signing of Paul Wight (fka WWE’s Big Show) to a long-term contract. Beginning on March 15, Wight and Tony Schiavone will commentate AEW Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel). Wight is also expected to wrestle on occasion.

The former WWE star made his AEW debut earlier this week on Dynamite, announcing AEW has another major signing that will be revealed at tonight’s Revolution PPV.

Wight’s alter-ego, Captain Insano, might also be appearing in AEW as part of their upcoming video games after the promotion filed to trademark the name on March 2 (h/t Heel By Nature). Below is the full description for the trademark:

Video game cartridges and discs; Digital media, namely, pre-recorded DVDs, downloadable audio and video recordings, and CDs featuring and promoting wrestling; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game software.

Fans may remember Wight’s appearance in The Waterboy (1998) starring Adam Sandler (Bobby Boucher). Wight played — of course — a wrestler in the film that Boucher was a huge fan of, as seen in the clip below.