Paul Wight (fka WWE’s Big Show) made his debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: The Crossroad. Wight signed with the promotion earlier this month.

During his segment, Wight plugged his upcoming color commentating spot on AEW Dark: Elevation. As noted, along with wrestling from time-to-time, Wight will commentate AEW Dark: Elevation on Mondays at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel. The show premieres on March 15 and Tony Schiavone is set to be his broadcast partner.

Wight also revealed this Sunday at Revolution there will be a huge “Hall of Fame worthy talent” signing for AEW. He teased “it’s not who you think” and didn’t give much more than that.

Below are highlights from the segment: