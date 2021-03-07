– Penelope Ford started up a YouTube channel earlier this week and posted her first video. As seen below, AEW stars Kip Sabian, Anna Jay, and Tay Conti make appearances. Ford will be at ringside for tonight’s tag match at Revolution: Sabian and Miro vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!

– AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting take on Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight at tonight’s Revolution PPV. In the video below, Allin spoke about Taz never having a breakout moment in his career, which he believes is the root to his feud with the stable.

“His whole career he was considered the ‘small guy,'” Allin said. “Everybody used to give him s***, but he never really felt he had that breakout moment. Then he saw me. Doing everything he wish he could have done. Taz, that’s this whole thing, huh? It’s everything that has to do with you and your insecurities.”

Taz has since responded to Allin:

“Yo @DarbyAllin u need to do some homework on MY accolades/accomplishments/championships in this industry before you chirp. My men gonna kick the living s*** out of you.”

– Below is the latest Shot of Brandi with Brandi Rhodes and host of Fast Foodies, Jeremy Ford. The two make a drink and recreate the In-And-Out burger.