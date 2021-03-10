AEW star Joey Janela sent out a message to his haters via Twitter on Tuesday.

Janela said that although all fans are entitled to their opinion, he also has the right to state that fans who criticize his wrestling deserve “the most severe never ending case of strep throat” and “maybe death too, tbh.”

The “Bad Boy” tweeted, “All fans 100% have an right to an opinion, but I also have the right to say that wrestling fans that think I suck at wrestling deserve the most severe never ending case of strep throat….”

In his follow-up tweet, Janela wrote, “Maybe death too tbh.”

Janela and Sonny Kiss competed in a tag team match against The Inner Circle’s Ortiz & Santana in the main event of this week’s AEW Dark [Full Results Here].