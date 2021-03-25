As noted, John Silver suffered a dislocated shoulder in his main event match against AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Silver has taken to Twitter to update fans on his injury. The Dark Order member said that although his “shoulder is messed up,” he has received some positive news from the doctor.

Silver tweeted, “Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know.”

The news of Silver’s injury was revealed by Allin after Dynamite went off the air.

“I don’t think anybody here knows, but I’m pretty sure you dislocated your shoulder about halfway through that match,” said Allin. “But g*ddamn, did you put everything into it! And I’m down to do it anytime again. Thank you, John. Thank you.”

Allin successfully retained his title after hitting a Canadian Destroyer for the pin fall victory.

See below for Silver’s tweet and a clip of the spot that led to his injury:

