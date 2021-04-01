The Pinnacle’s Dax Harwood had to get stitched up after tonight’s brawl with the Inner Circle.

While MJF gave gifts to his new stable in the dressing room that was previously used by Inner Cricle, Chris Jericho and his guys were standing close by for an ambush. The Pinnacle got completely destroyed as the brawl went in all directions of Daily’s Place.

Santana and Ortiz ended up outside with FTR as they threw Dash Wheeler into an ice bath. Both Santana and Ortiz had blood all over them and it was due to the wound from Harwood’s head. As seen at the 2:15 mark below, you’ll see Santana go after Harwood with blood coming down the side of his face.

After Dynamite ended, AEW posted a video (without any audio) of Harwood getting multiple stitches to close up the wound.

Harwood also posted some photos with the caption, “There’s one rule of gang fighting; they send one of yours to the hospital, you send one of theirs to the morgue.”

As noted, the Inner Circle are scheduled to speak for the first time since MJF’s exit on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

