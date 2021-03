WWE Network News has confirmed that the new WWE Chronicle episode about Damian Priest will premiere on the WWE Network on March 14.

As noted, Priest and Bad Bunny are expected to take on The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

The latest WWE Chronicle was about 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, Bianca Belair. Belair is set to face WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.