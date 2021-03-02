WWE 24/7 Champion and rapper Bad Bunny has brought a lot of money to WWE, and he has brought in a mainstream press with his appearance on Saturday Night Live. However, fans have wondered why Damian Priest has not looked as dominant as many think he should be with a high-profile partner like Bad Bunny by his side.

On Monday’s episode of RAW, Priest had a nearly 15-minute long match with Elias. The prior week, he had a competitive match with Angel Garza, despite Garza not having won a match on RAW since last December, when he defeated Drew Gulak.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed why the Priest match against Elias went so long. He noted that WWE wants Bad Bunny on WWE TV for as long as possible in order to attract more Hispanic viewers.

Bad Bunny will reportedly have a match at WrestleMania 37. He has also been reportedly training at the Performance Center as well to prepare for his in-ring debut.

Priest and Bad Bunny are currently feuding against Elias and Jaxson Ryker. However, Priest and Bad Bunny are expected to take on The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.