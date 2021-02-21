WWE 24/7 Champion and rapper Bad Bunny was the musical guest on last night’s Saturday Night Live. Performing with Rosalia, Bad Bunny did an additional song with the 24/7 Title close by.

With the help of Damien Priest, Bad Bunny pinned Akira Tozawa on this past week’s RAW to win the title.

As noted, Bad Bunny has been a merch sales boom for WWE, reportedly bringing in more than $500,000 this year.

The rapper reportedly has been training at the WWE Performance Center, potentially for a match at WrestleMania 37.