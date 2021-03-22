As noted, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt returned to WWE TV tonight during the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

During the singles match between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton, The Fiend grabbed Orton’s ankle from under the ring and then came up through a hole. Sporting a charred, darker look, he stared down Orton before hitting his Sister Abigal move. Bliss went onto pin Orton for the victory.

Bliss took to Instagram after Fastlane went off the air.

She wrote, “HE’S Back” along with a picture of Bliss sitting on top of Orton with The Fiend standing behind her.

The Fiend had been away from WWE TV since he was burned to a crisp by Orton during their Firefly Inferno Match at WWE TLC last December.

According to several reports, Fiend vs. Orton will take place at WrestleMania 37 next month, possibly with some kind of stipulation.

See below for her Instagram post: