WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss and her fiancé, Ryan Cabrera, recently got tattoos done which include images of each other.

Cabrera shared a photo of his new Bliss tattoo on his Instagram story, along with the caption, “Ma Luv!!!!!”

Bliss also got a tattoo consisting of some text and an image of Cabrera.

However, both Bliss and Cabrera deleted the photos a little later. You can check out screenshots of their new tattoos below.

It appears as if Bliss wasn’t happy with the comments she received, as evidenced by her Instagram post a little later. Bliss wrote, “We’re happy. That’s all that matters,” along with a picture that read, “Too many ppl have too strong of opinions.”

Bliss and Cabrera got engaged last November. Bliss revealed that Cabrera popped the question exactly a year after they met.